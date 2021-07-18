Guwahati, Jul 18 (PTI) The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) on Sunday called for putting up common opposition candidates against the BJP-led alliance in the by-elections in the state.

By-elections are due in four constituencies, including former chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal's Majuli, due to resignations and deaths. Majuli fell vacant after Sonowal was made a Union minister.

"AJP supports the idea of single, common opposition candidates against BJP nominees in the constituencies where by-elections are due," party chief Lurinjyoti Gogoi told reporters.

He questioned the "hastiness" of burning seized drugs in a two-day programme.

"Focus should have been on filing speedy chargesheets against the arrested drug peddlers," he said.

Gogoi alleged that the state government failed to manage the COVID situation, and the health infrastructure is in shambles even as experts are warning of a third wave.

He alleged that the inoculation drive is going on at a snail's pace and some are forced to return home without receiving jabs after queuing for long hours at vaccination centres.

Gogoi demanded a white paper on the utilisation of funds received as donations from the public in the Assam Arogya Nidhi and CM's Relief Fund.

He sought a judicial enquiry into cow smuggling racket operating in the state.

