Mainpuri (UP), Jan 31 (PTI) Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, his wife Dimple and their daughter own assets worth over Rs 40.14 crore, while the couple does not have any vehicle, according to the poll affidavit of the former chief minister.

Yadav's rival candidate from the Karhal assembly constituency, the BJP's SP Singh Baghel, has declared family assets worth Rs 8.75 crore.

The SP chief's affidavit also reveals that he owns an exercise machine worth over Rs 5.34 lakh and a phone costing Rs 76,015.

Yadav, who filed his nomination papers from the Karhal assembly constituency in Mainpuri district on Monday, does not own any firearm, while Baghel has a rifle and a revolver.

As per the election affidavits of the two leaders, the gross value of assets of Yadav, his wife and daughter Aditi stands at over Rs 40.14 crore, as compared to over Rs 8.75 crore of SP Singh Baghel and his family -- wife Madhu and son Parth.

Dimple Yadav has a computer worth Rs 1.25 lakh, gold ornaments weighing over 2,774 grams, and diamond worth Rs 59,76,687, the affidavit said.

The Yadav couple does not own any vehicle, according to the affidavit.

The total movable assets of Yadav is worth more than Rs 8.43 crore, while that of Dimple is over Rs 4.76 crore. The family's movable assets are worth over Rs 13.30 crore.

Yadav has immovable assets worth over Rs 17.22 crore, while Dimple has immovable assets worth over Rs 9.61 crore. The total worth of their immovable assets is over Rs 26.83 crore.

The SP chief has a liability of over Rs 28.97 lakh, while his wife has a liability of Rs over 14.26 lakh.

As per the election affidavit, Yadav has loaned more than Rs 2.13 crore to his father Mulayam Singh Yadav; while Dimple has given over Rs 8.15 lakh her husband.

The total movable assets of SP Singh Baghel (and his wife and son) stands at over Rs 84 lakh -- Rs 45.94 lakh belongs to Baghel, over Rs 25.91 lakh to Madhu and more than Rs 12.14 lakh to Parth.

The total immovable property of the Union minister stands at over Rs 7.91 crore.

Currently, the 61-year-old Baghel, who is the Lok Sabha MP from Agra (SC), is the Union Minister of State for Law and Justice.

Baghel has no liabilities on him, while his wife has a liability of over Rs 63.33 lakh, according to the election affidavit.

The union minister in his election affidavit has said that he has three cases pending in court against him, while Yadav has one FIR registered against him, and no case is pending against him.

