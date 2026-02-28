Agra, February 28: A shocking incident has emerged from Agra where a 55-year-old woman was brutally attacked with a knife while out on her morning walk. The accused, identified as Shyam Sundar Sharma, has been arrested by New Agra Police after scanning more than 1,000 CCTV cameras.

The attack took place on February 22 at 100 Futa Marg in Dayalbagh. The victim, Son Devi, a resident of Pushpanjali Bagh Phase One, had stepped out for her routine walk when a passerby suddenly stabbed her in the hip area. She was rushed to a nursing home in critical condition and survived after doctors performed emergency treatment. Her son filed an attempt to murder case on February 23. Assam Gangrape Horror: Woman S*xually Assaulted by 7 in Silchar as Boyfriend Watches Helplessly, INR 10,000 Extorted; 2 Arrested.

Man Arrested for Knife Attack on Woman

Police tracked the accused by reviewing extensive CCTV footage from the area, including footage from the previous day. Investigations revealed that Sharma, a silver artisan, used to roam the streets aimlessly. He was eventually traced to Bhud Ka Bagh and Kamla Nagar and taken into custody. Bhopal Shocker: Dog Lover, Aide Arrested for Attacking Woman With Sword in Madhya Pradesh (Watch Video).

During interrogation, Sharma made a disturbing confession. He told police that his wife frequently argued and screamed at him. According to him, she eventually left him and went to Haridwar with another man. Since then, he claimed he developed deep resentment toward women.

Police sources said Sharma admitted that whenever he hears a woman shouting, he sees his wife’s face and feels an uncontrollable urge to attack. On the day of the incident, he said the victim stopped and shouted at him, suspecting he was following her. At that moment, he allegedly imagined she was his wife insulting him, and attacked her from behind.

Authorities believe that had he not been arrested, he could have targeted other women.

Senior psychiatrist Dr Ashutosh Gupta from SN Medical College stated that the case appears to involve psychosis or delusional disorder, where a person may develop false beliefs such as being threatened or betrayed. However, a proper medical evaluation is necessary to determine the exact condition.

The incident has raised serious concerns about public safety, especially for women during morning walks in Agra. Police have assured increased patrolling in the area.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (X Account of Agra Police ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 28, 2026 09:21 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).