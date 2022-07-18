Gangtok, Jul 18 (PTI) All 32 legislators of the Sikkim Assembly on Monday took part in the polling to elect the 15th President of India, an official said.

Also Read | Kerala Shocker: Female NEET Candidate Asked To Remove Underwear During Medical Entrance Examination.

Nineteen members of the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha, 12 MLAs of their ally BJP and the lone opposition lawmaker, Pawan Kumar Chamling of the Sikkim Democratic Front, cast their vote.

Also Read | Oppo Reno8 Pro 5G & Oppo Reno8 5G Launched in India, Check Price & Other Details Here.

The three parties have earlier announced their support for the NDA's Presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu, a tribal leader of Odisha and ex-governor of Jharkhand.

Former union minister Yashwant Sinha is the other candidate in the election, who is backed by major non-BJP parties.

The two MPs of Sikkim cast their vote in Delhi, the official said.

The total value of votes of Sikkim's MLAs and MPs is 1,624.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)