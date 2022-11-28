Jaipur, Nov 28 (PTI) Days after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot called his former deputy Sachin Pilot a "traitor", minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas on Monday said the party leaders will put up a united front during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in the state.

The food and civil supplies minister said the "competition" within the party will only strengthen it and termed it an "internal matter".

Also Read | Pandav Nagar Murder Case: Accused Wife Claims Her Husband Had Ill Intentions Towards Children.

"The competition among the leaders and the ongoing conflict is our internal matter. The more the competition, the more will it strengthen the party," he said.

"When Rahul Gandhi comes to Rajasthan, all these matters will be kept aside and all Congress leaders will be seen together. At this time, it is our resolve to bring the BJP to its knees through Bharat Jodo Yatra," he said.

Also Read | Forced Religious Conversion: 'Its a Menace' Centre Tells Supreme Court; Next Hearing on December 5.

The yatra led by Gandhi will enter Rajasthan from Madhya Pradesh through Jhalawar, tentatively on December 1.

"Under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, the aim is to liberate the country from politics of hatred, inflation, poverty and unemployment," Khachariyawas said.

Targeting the BJP, he said that the saffron party should look after its own house instead of commenting on the Congress.

"Everyone there (in the BJP) has united against former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, but this 'panga' (fight) will cost them dearly," he told reporters.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)