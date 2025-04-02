New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): The All India Congress Committee (AICC) announced on Tuesday new presidents for several district Congress committees in Bihar. The appointments were approved by party general secretary K.C. Venugopal, as per the release statement.

As per the official list, Saad Ahmed has been appointed as the president of the Araria District Congress Committee, while Dyanand Paswan will lead the Darbhanga unit. Er. Sashi Bhushan Rai has been named the president for East Champaran, and Om Prakash Garg will head the Gopalganj unit.

In Katihar, Sunil Yadav has been designated as the president, with Ghulam Shahid and Saurabh Kumar serving as working presidents. Kishanganj will be led by Imam Ali, assisted by Shahibul Akhtar as the working president. Other key appointments include Suryanarayan Ram for Madhepura, Subodh Mandal for Madhubani, and Arvind Mukul for Muzaffarpur.

Bijender Yadav has been given charge of the Purnea unit, while Mukesh Jha will lead Saharsa, with Tarni Rishidev as the working president. Abu Tameem has been appointed for Samastipur, Bachu Prasad Biru for Saran, Noori Begum for Sheohar, and Raktu Prasad for Sitamarhi, as per the statement.

Further appointments include Avinash Kumar Avinash for Khagaria, with Rajkiran Thakur as the working president. Amresh Kumar Anees will head the Lakhisarai district, assisted by Arvind Kumar as working president. Ashok Paswan has been named for Munger, with Md. Inamul Haque as the working president. Naresh Akela will lead Nalanda, and Satish Kumar will take charge of Nawada.

For Patna, Sashi Ranjan has been appointed as the president of Patna Town, with Ranjeet Kumar as the working president. Patna Rural 1 will be led by Sumeet Kumar Sunny, with Uday Kumar Chandrawanshi as the working president, while Gurujeet Singh will take charge of Patna Rural 2, assisted by Nitu Nishad as the working president.

In other districts, Amrender Pandey has been appointed for Rohtas, while Prabhat Kumar Chandrawanshi will head Sheikhpura, with Roashan Kumar as the working president. (ANI)

