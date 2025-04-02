Mumbai, April 2: Investors and traders will be actively buying and selling stocks on Wednesday, April 2. Several stocks are expected to be in focus as market participants make moves throughout the day. These stocks include Pidilite Industries (NSE: PIDILITIND), Tata Motors (NSE: TATAMOTORS), Dabur India (NSE: DABUR), Swiggy (NSE: SWIGGY), Coal India (NSE: COALINDIA), Shriram Finance (NSE: SHRIRAMFIN), etc.

On April 1, the domestic benchmark indices started the new financial year on a negative note, as they crashed several points. The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a gap-down start for the Indian benchmark index. The Nifty was trading around 23,461, a discount of nearly 176 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close. Zomato Share Price Today, April 1: Zomato Limited Stocks Rise by 1.34% in Early Trade As Stock Market Opens for Business.

Stocks to Buy or Sell on April 2

Pidilite Industries (NSE: PIDILITIND)

The board of directors of Pidilite has approved the appointment of Sudhanshu Vats as Managing Director and Kavinder Singh as Joint Managing Director. The company said in a stock exchange filing that the changes will be effective April 10 after Bharat Puri's current term as managing director ends.

Tata Motors (NSE: TATAMOTORS)

Tata Motors achieved total sales of 2,52,642 units in Q4 FY2025, compared to 2,65,090 units in Q4 FY2024, a 5% decline. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, April 1, 2025: HAL, Adani Green Energy, and Varun Bevarages Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Tuesday.

Dabur India (NSE: DABUR)

On April 1, Dabur India was slapped with an income tax demand of INR 110.33 crore from the Income Tax Authority of India for allegedly wrongly claiming tax deductions on In-house Research and Development in the 2017-18 fiscal year.

Swiggy (NSE: SWIGGY)

Swiggy received an additional tax demand of INR 158 crore from the Income Tax Department over alleged contraventions, the company said in an exchange filing on April 1. According to the BSE filing, Swiggy received the Income Tax Department notice demanding INR 158.25 crore for the April 2021-March 2022 period.

Coal India (NSE: COALINDIA)

Coal India said its board has approved a Rs 10 per tonne increase in the prices of both coking and non-coking coal with effect from April 16. "CIL board at its meeting held on date, inter alia approved enhancement of notified price of coal by Rs 10 per ton i.e from existing INR 10 per ton to INR 20 per ton for non-coking and INR 10 per ton for coking coal for regulated and non-regulated sectors across CIL towards contribution to the corpus of CMPS-1998," it said.

Shriram Finance (NSE: SHRIRAMFIN)

Shriram Finance Limited secured approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to acquire a 100% equity stake in Shriram Overseas Investments Private Limited (SOIPL) from Shriram Investments Holdings Private Limited (SIHPL), the company announced in a regulatory filing on April 1.

The stock markets in the United States dropped to a six-month low on Monday, March 31, as Wall Street opened lower over fears looming about the upcoming tariffs from the Donald Trump administration on April 2. On Monday, the S&P 500 dropped to its six-month low levels, currently trading 0.94% lower at 5,527.19 points after opening 1.01% lower at 5,524.77 points, compared to 5,580.94 points at the previous market close.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 02, 2025 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).