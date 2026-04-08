New Delhi [India], April 8 (ANI): Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Mukesh Mangal, on Wednesday, said that all Indian seafarers in West Asia remain safe and maritime operations continue without disruption.

He addressed a media briefing in the national capital, outlining key initiatives and developments undertaken by the Ministry of Shipping.

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"All seafarers in the Persian Gulf remain safe," he said, adding that Indian vessels and crew in the region are being closely monitored.

He highlighted ongoing efforts to strengthen maritime infrastructure, improve port efficiency, and enhance logistics operations across the country.

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Mangal also shared updates on policy measures focused on promoting port-led development and boosting the overall growth of India's shipping sector.

He said that several Indian-flagged vessels are currently present in the region, and the government is maintaining continuous coordination with relevant ministries, Indian missions abroad, and maritime stakeholders to ensure safety and stability.

Earlier on April 6, the Union Ports, Shipping and Waterways Ministry stated that two Indian-flagged vessels carrying over 60,000 metric tonnes of LPG have transited through the Strait of Hormuz in recent days and are expected to reach India this week amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

Speaking during an inter-ministerial briefing here, Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Mukesh Mangal, said the vessels - Green Sadhvi and Green Asha - are scheduled to arrive on April 7 and April 9, respectively, though timelines may change.

He noted that the vessels are part of a broader fleet of 16 Indian-flagged ships currently operating in the Western Persian Gulf region.

Mangal informed that over the past two days, Green Sangvi and Green Asha have safely transited through the Strait of Hormuz, with Green Sangvi carrying around 46,000 metric tonnes of LPG with 25 Indian seafarers onboard, while Green Asha is carrying about 15,000 metric tonnes with 26 seafarers onboard.

"Over the past two days, two Indian-flagged vessels - named Green Sangvi and Green Asha - which are carrying LPG cargo, have safely transited the Strait of Hormuz. The Green Sangvi is carrying approximately 46,000 metric tonnes of LPG cargo and has 25 Indian seafarers on board, while the Green Asha is carrying 15,000 metric tonnes of LPG cargo and has 26 seafarers. Currently, there are 16 Indian-flagged vessels present in the Western Persian Gulf region, with a total of 433 Indian seafarers on board," the ADDL secretary said.

"Green Sadhvi is expected to arrive by April 7, and the Green Asha by April 9," he added. (ANI)

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