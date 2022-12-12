New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) The finance ministry has directed all ministries and departments to scrap all 15-year-old vehicles that have become unserviceable.

The Department of Expenditure, under the finance ministry, in an office memorandum said the existing provisions of condemnation of vehicles have been reconsidered in consultation with Niti Aayog and the road transport ministry considering the broad objectives of the government to reduce pollution and improve passenger safety and fuel efficiency.

Also Read | Leopard Attack in Chhattisgarh: 80-Year-Old Woman Mauled to Death by Big Cat in Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur.

"It has been decided that henceforth all the condemned vehicles (including prematurely condemned vehicles) belonging to ministries/departments of government of India, shall only be scrapped," it said in an office memorandum.

Scrapping of such vehicles shall only be at registered vehicle scrapping facilities, it said, adding that vehicles which have been condemned or reached 15 years of age, will not be auctioned.

Also Read | FIFA World Cup 2022 Semifinal Predictions: Who Among The Final Four Are The Favourites To Win the World Cup Title in Qatar?.

The detailed procedure for scrapping of all such vehicles shall be separately notified by the road transport ministry, the expenditure department said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)