Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], August 28 (ANI): Ahead of Rajasthan's Vidhan Sabha's Monsoon Session commencing on September 1, an all-party meeting was conducted today to discuss the conduct of productive work, debate, and resolve the issues in the public interest.

Speaking to ANI, Minister Jogaram Patel stated that bills pending with the Select Committee are expected to be discussed during the session, apart from key bills related to universities, religious conversion, and amendments to existing laws on MLA pensions, among other bills.

"From September 1, the monsoon session of the Vidhan Sabha will start. In this regard, the Speaker has called an all-party meeting to discuss how to conduct productive work, debate, and resolve issues in the public interest. There is a high chance that legislative work will be done in the Vidhan Sabha this time. Some bills pending with the Select Committee are expected to be discussed. Key bills anticipated include those related to universities, religious conversion, and amendments to existing laws on MLAs' pensions, cooperatives, taxes, and motor vehicles..." Patel told ANI.

He further stated that the bill on coaching institutes was currently under consideration by the select committee, which would be sent again to the Vidhan Sabha.

"A bill on coaching institutes is currently under consideration by the select committee, which will again send it to the Vidhan Sabha... There is also a high chance that religious conversion will be reintroduced in the Vidhan Sabha..." he further added.

Earlier in the day, Patel expressed strong confidence in India's economic resilience in the wake of the 50% tariffs imposed by the United States on Indian exports, effective today.

Addressing the media, Patel emphasised that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiatives like 'Make in India' and the promotion of 'Made in India' products have significantly bolstered domestic manufacturing.

"Since PM Modi has given the slogans of Make in India and adoption of Made in India products, all Indian companies have started manufacturing most products in India. I have full faith that PM Modi will never bow down and will never take any decision that is against the country. 50% US tariffs will not affect the Indian economy, and we will soon become the third largest economy in the world," he said. (ANI)

