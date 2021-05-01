Puducherry [India], May 1 (ANI): Puducherry is geared up for counting of votes for assembly elections on Sunday with adequate arrangements having been made in accordance with the COVID-19 protocols.

The single-phase election for the 30 member legislative assembly was held on April 6 and counting of votes will begin at 8 am. The counting of votes is likely to take place in batches. The results will decide the fate of 324 candidates. The battle is seen mainly between NDA and Congress-DMK alliance. Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam is also in the fray.

The exit polls have predicted victory for NDA. The ABP-CVoter exit poll predicted NDA to get 19-23 seats, UPA 6-10 seats and others 1-2 seats. As per India Today-Axis My India exit poll, NDA is expected to garner 20-24 seats, UPA 6-10 seats and others 0-1 seat.

Jan Ki Baat exit polls predicted 19-24 seats for NDA and 6-11 seats for UPA. Republic-CNX exit poll predicted 16-20 seats for the NDA and 11-13 seats for the UPA.

Within NDA, the BJP is contesting on nine seats, All India NR Congress on 16 seats and the AIADMK on five seats. (ANI)

