Lucknow, Nov 23 (PTI) The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court has rejected the bail plea of a man accused of killing his wife, chopping the body and disposing of the dismembered parts.

A bench of Justice DK Singh bench observed that the accused was not entitled to bail considering the heinous nature of the crime. The order was passed last week.

According to the public prosecutor, the accused Samir Khan married the woman when he worked at a meat shop in Mumbai.

A few years into their marriage, Khan started suspecting his wife of infidelity. On June 25, 2020, he moved to Lucknow with her and started living in a rented accommodation at Indira Nagar, the public prosecutor said.

On July 5, 2020, Khan killed his wife after an argument. He chopped the body into six parts and kept those in two bags. Khan then dumped the bags at Safdarganj in Barabanki district, he added.

The body parts were recovered on July 7, 2020. Khan was arrested after the body was identified as that of his wife. During interrogation, he confessed to the murder, the public prosecutor said.

Police later recovered the knife and the car used to commit the crime, he added.

