Allahabad, Feb 4 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court administration has decided that the mode of hearing in the court, both in Prayagraj and Lucknow, will be in hybrid mode from Monday with strict adherence to Covid guidelines.

Earlier, in view of rising cases of COVID-19, the high court at both the places had switched to complete virtual mode from January 10.

Also Read | Republic Day 2022: DD YouTube Network Garnered More Views Than Its TV Network, Says Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Registrar (Protocol) of Allahabad High Court Ashish Kumar Srivastava said there will be restriction on the entry of clerks of advocates and litigants other than those whose personal presence has been directed by an order of the court.

It will be further ensured that at a time, there should not be more than 10 advocates inside the court room, he said.

Also Read | Online Fraud In Chandigarh: 83-Year-Old Retired BSF Commandant Duped Of Rs 4.34 Lakh By Cyber Fraudsters; Case Registered.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)