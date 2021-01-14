Mumbai, Jan 14 (PTI) BJP leader Krishna Hegde on Thursday claimed that a woman, who has leveled allegations of rape against Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde, had been harassing him for several years.

In a letter to suburban Amboli Police, Hegde, a former MLA who was earlier with the Congress, said she was trying to woo him since 2010.

He also claimed that the woman had tried to trap another political leader in the same way.

Munde, an NCP leader, has already denied the woman's allegations.

Notably, the opposition BJP has sought Munde's resignation after the woman, a 37-year-old aspiring singer from Mumbai, approached police with her allegations.

The woman used to call him (Hegde) and send messages to him from various numbers and this continued till 2015 but he told her clearly that he was not interested in meeting her, Hegde said.

He was shocked after reading about allegations against Munde and decided to approach police, Hegde said.

"This is a process to lure, honeytrap, blackmail and extort money and I would request the Mumbai Police to file an FIR and take the matter to its logical conclusion," the letter said.

Speaking to reporters, Hegde claimed the same woman had tried to trap another political leader too.

"This is not a political issue for me, this happened with Munde, it could have happened with me in the past and tomorrow it may happen with anybody," he said.

