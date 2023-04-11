Jaipur, Apr 11 (PTI) The BJP on Tuesday slammed Congress leader Sachin Pilot who sat on a fast accusing his own government in Rajasthan of "inaction" over corruption during the BJP's term and claimed the allegations were "fabricated".

"Pilot is demanding action on fabricated allegations. He should have demanded a CBI inquiry into the paper leak case in the state," BJP national spokesperson Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore told reporters at a press conference.

He said that such "imaginary" issues cannot confuse the people of Rajasthan.

Pilot began the dharna at the Martyr's Memorial here, ignoring warnings by the Congress central leadership that the move just months ahead of the assembly polls is "anti-party activity".

The former deputy chief minister of Rajasthan said his fast was intended to give a fillip to the party's countrywide movement against graft being spearheaded by Rahul Gandhi.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Pilot have been at loggerheads since the Congress formed the government in the state in December 2018.

Targetting the Congress, Rathore said, "The people of his (Pilot's) own party are involved in the paper leak scam. Why didn't he ask for a CBI probe? If he thought that he had so much self-respect and so much love for Rajasthan, then he would have asked for a CBI probe at that time."

There is fear among Congress leaders as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made it clear that those involved in corruption will not be spared, the BJP national spokesperson said.

"The National Herald case is going on. It will be thoroughly investigated. Many of their people in Rajasthan are involved in corruption. They are afraid. There will be a complete investigation because we have to make a corruption-free India... and if Congress is involved in that corruption then it will have to face punishment," Rathore said.

Rajasthan is not going to get confused and in the fight between CM Gehlot and his former deputy Pilot, the issues of the people will not get suppressed, he added.

