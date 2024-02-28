Bengaluru, Feb 28 (PTI) The alleged raising of pro-Pakistan slogans by supporters of a winning Congress candidate in the Rajya Sabha elections created a political furore in Karnataka on Wednesday, with the opposition BJP demanding the resignation of the Siddaramaiah government

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said serious action would be taken against those who allegedly raised the 'Pakistan zindabad' slogan inside the 'Vidhana Soudha', which houses the state legislature and secretariat, if the investigation found the charge to be true.

When Congress workers were celebrating Syed Naseer Hussain's victory in the Rajya Sabha elections here on Tuesday, it is alleged, some people shouted 'Pakistan zindabad' slogans.

The BJP lodged a police complaint on the issue, and staged protests in several parts of the State, including Belagavi, Chitradurga and Mandya, on Wednesday, condemning the Congress government.

"If the FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) report proves that the slogan raised in favour of Pakistan is true, serious action will be taken in this regard. There is no question of protecting those who raised slogans in favour of Pakistan," the Chief Minister told reporters.

"We have sent the voice report to the FSL. When the report comes, if it's true that somebody has made a slogan that 'Pakistan zindabad' such a person will be punished seriously", Siddaramaiah said. "If somebody has raised such a slogan, there is no question of sparing them. If it is true we will take strict action, serious action."

The issue also rocked the proceedings of Karnataka Legislative Assembly and Council.

Opposition BJP staged a protest from the well of the House in the Assembly, demanding the Congress government's resignation for its "inaction" in nabbing the culprits who shouted the "Pakistan zindabad" slogans, and accused it of trying to shield those behind it, which was met with strong rebuttal from the ruling side.

Replying to a discussion on the issue in the Assembly, Home Minister G Parameshwara said an investigation is underway and FSL report is awaited to know about the veracity of the video in connection with the alleged incident.

"If it is proved in the FSL report that 'Pakistan zindabad' slogans were raised, we will not spare that person even for a second. Merciless action will be taken and there is no need for the government to protect anyone, whoever he may be," he said,

Not satisfied with the Home Minister's statement, Leader of Opposition R Ashoka said, despite having all the "evidence and videos", the government is still not ready to accept that the slogans were raised and have not arrested anyone.

"This (Vidhana Soudha) is the heart of seven crore people of Karnataka, the sanctity of this place has been polluted with pro-Pakistan slogans. If we are not able to take action against those who shouted such a slogan it is as good as dead...this government has no right to continue in power even for a moment. I demand this government's resignation. It is the matter of the country, the Constitution and law and order," he said. In the Council, BJP MLC Ravi Kumar said: "This government is anti-Constitution. If Pakistan zindabad slogans are raised in Vidhana Soudha, it is unfit to govern. It has to be removed."

At this juncture, Congress MLC Abdul Jabbar allegedly addressed Ravi Kumar in singular. Taking strong exception to this, BJP members including Kumar stormed to the well and seemed to be trying to go towards the Congress legislator in an attempt to confront him.

This led to heated exchange between the ruling and opposition sides. Realising the situation may go out of control, Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti adjourned the house for some time. But the situation continued as there was fierce argument between both sides, forcing senior Congress leaders and Ministers to intervene.

Later, Jabbar said, he is withdrawing his comments against Kumar.

Earlier, hitting out at BJP and Ravi Kumar, Congress member B K Hariprasad said, "Kumar has called this (state) government 'desha drohi', this amounts for sedition. If they (BJP) have guts, they have their Prime Minister, let them book a case against this government if their statement is true, they cannot just be making such statements."

