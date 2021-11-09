Jammu, Nov 9 (PTI) An alleged drug peddler, who has been evading arrest for years, was held Tuesday for his involvement in several cases registered in Jammu, officials said.

The accused, Abdul Majeed alias Ballu of Ragoora village here, has been booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA), they said.

Also Read | In a Show of Support for Those Most at Risk from #climatechange, 12 Donor Governments on … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

Acting on a tip off, police teams were constituted and the accused was arrested from his village, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)