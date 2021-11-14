Chandigarh, Nov 14 (PTI) Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday trashed the claims of a state minister regarding his likely meeting with the Gandhis and returning to the Congress, saying there is no question of looking back.

He said one of the ministers in the Punjab government has claimed that he will be meeting Congress president Sonia Gandhi and former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and return to the party.

"These are malicious and mischievous assumptions apparently made with an ulterior motive," Singh said in a statement here.

He reiterated that there is no question of his looking back ever.

The former chief minister said he is shaping up his party and giving finishing touches to the organisational set-up.

"We are waiting for the registration of our party, Punjab Lok Congress, by the Election Commission of India and the allotment of the party symbol," he added.

Singh quit the Congress on November 2 and accused Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of hatching a "midnight conspiracy" to oust him from the state government.

He had resigned as the chief minister in September amid a bitter power tussle with Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Charanjit Singh Channi had replaced Amarinder Singh.

