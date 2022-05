Ambala, May 28 (PTI) A man died while his wife and son are battling for life in a hospital after allegedly consuming some poison, police said on Saturday.

Jaswinder, a resident of Naya Baans area in Ambala city consumed some poisonous substance along with his wife Kusum (58) and son Hitesh (34) on Friday evening, they said.

The neighbours took them to civil hospital at Ambala City from where they were referred to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in Chandigarh, police said.

Jaswinder died during the treatment in PGIMER while the conditions of his wife and son are stated to be serious, police said.

A suicide note was also recovered from the house in which Jaswinder said that none should be held responsible for their action.

Jaswinder, who ran a grocery shop, had faced acute business losses during the Covid pandemic.

