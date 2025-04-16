New Delhi [India], April 16 (ANI): In a significant step toward enhancing international cooperation and fostering global investment in India's vibrant North East, the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER) organised an Ambassadors' Meet in New Delhi on April 15, according to an official release.

Ambassadors, High Commissioners, and senior diplomatic representatives from over 80 countries participated in the event.

Also Read | Waqf Amendment Act Hearing: Supreme Court Hints of Passing Interim Order on De-Notify Existing Waqf Land, Non-Muslims in Boards; Expresses Concern Over Violence.

The event aimed to showcase the immense potential of the North Eastern Region (NER) and strengthen bilateral ties for sustainable development.

The Ambassadors' Meet was graced by Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Minister of Development of North Eastern Region, who emphasised the region's strategic importance, both economically and geopolitically.

Also Read | India To Grow by 6.5% in 2025, Maintain Status As Fastest-Growing Major Economy: UN Report.

In his keynote address, the Union Minister highlighted the Indian government's commitment to transforming the North East into a hub of connectivity, trade, and innovation. He also underlined that each of the eight states of the North East embodies unique strengths, resources and opportunities, making the region an invaluable asset in India's growth story.

From its rich cultural diversity to its natural beauty and strategic location, the North Eastern Region holds immense potential to emerge as one of the country's leading economic powerhouses.

Its proximity to Southeast Asia also positions the North Eastern Region as a gateway to Southeast Asian countries, aligning with India's Act East Policy. The Hon'ble Minister extended an invitation to the participating countries to explore opportunities in NER, capitalising on the region's rich resources and craftsmanship.

Union Minister of State, MDoNER, Sukanta Majumdar, highlighted the immense potential of the North Eastern region in his address. Sharing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, he explained how the North Eastern States offer great investment opportunities and the potential to build a "Viksit Bharat" together.

The Union MoS highlighted the major development initiatives in the infrastructure sector that have taken place in the North Eastern Region under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the last 10 years, inter-alia, including expanding air, road and rail connectivity, waterways etc.

Majumdar also underlined that PM Modi has emphasised the North East as India's Asthalakshmi, a key economic asset poised for rapid industrialisation. He stated that with ample opportunities across multiple sectors, North East India welcomes investors to explore its vast potential and be part of its growth journey.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu spoke about the unique strengths of the Northeast Region, including Arunachal Pradesh.

Union Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar, in a video message, highlighted that NER has been at the forefront of India's development policies. He mentioned the importance of the Kaladan multi-modal transit project and NER's potential to be the gateway for Southeast Asian markets.

Secretary, MDoNER, Chanchal Kumar, delivered a detailed presentation on the investment opportunities in NER and highlighted the region's untapped potential. He also highlighted the opportunities available in the region in various sectors like IT and ITES, Healthcare, agri and allied, Education and skill Development, Sports and entertainment, Tourism and hospitality, Infrastructure and logistics, textiles, Handlooms and Handicrafts, and Energy.

Kumar stated that with ample opportunities across multiple sectors, North East India welcomes investors to explore its vast potential and be part of its growth journey. He stated that MDoNER is committed to work closely with diplomatic missions, international development agencies, and global investors to channel resources and expertise toward projects that will boost employment, infrastructure, and human capital in the North Eastern Region.

"Secretary(East), Ministry of External Affairs, Periasamy Kumaran, in his address, stated that the North Eastern Region shares international borders with neighbouring countries, including Bangladesh, Bhutan, China, Nepal and Myanmar, making it a strategic location and the Gateway to Southeast Asia for India."

Therefore, the region can be developed as a base for India's growing economic links not only with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) but also with neighbouring countries, viz. Bangladesh, Bhutan, and Nepal.

Kumaran underlined that the Northeastern region is a treasure trove of diverse cultures, traditions, and breathtaking natural beauty. He stated that Ambassadors Meet is a crucial platform for engaging in constructive dialogues, building partnerships, and attracting investments that will drive inclusive growth and prosperity. This platform is an opportunity to come forward and explore the diverse opportunities offered by the Northeast.

The Ambassadors' Meet was one of the pre-summit activities of the North East Investors Summit to be organised by MDoNER on 23rd and 24th May, 2025.

The event received an overwhelming response, with Ambassadors and diplomatic envoys expressing keen interest in partnering with Indian stakeholders to explore the possibilities offered by the North Eastern states - Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura.

The event not only fostered meaningful dialogue but also laid the groundwork for future partnerships, driving economic growth and sustainable development in the region.

The event was attended by senior officials from the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region and the State Government of NER. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)