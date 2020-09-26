Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 26 (ANI): Karnataka Assembly has passed the amendment to the Land Reforms Act in the state on Saturday, according to the Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

Yediyurappa, in a tweet, said, "The Amendment to Karnataka Land Reforms Act passed in the Assembly today further empowers our farmers and strengthens their rights."

Also Read | Sophie Choudry Is Glamorous and Demure, All at Once in a Lehenga Saree!.

"While the Agricultural produce market committee (APMC) reforms ensured "My Produce, My Right", the land reforms ensures "My land, My Right" to all our Annadatas," it added.

The Karnataka Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council sessions will commence on September 30. (ANI)

Also Read | Leh: Indian Army Conducts Attestation Parade at Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre as 131 Youngsters Join Forces.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)