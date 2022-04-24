Hyderabad, April 24: Amid speculation about Prashant Kishor joining the Congress, the election strategist held talks with ruling TRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao here over two days. There has been no official word from TRS on Kishor's discussions with Rao but party sources said Kishor, who met Rao on Saturday, continued the talks on Sunday as well.

While the contemporary political situation in the country was discussed in the talks, Kishor is understood to have submitted the details of the surveys done by his team in Telangana. Kishor's meeting with Rao assumes significance in view of the speculation over the political strategist joining the Congress. Prashant Kishor Says 'BJP Not Going Anywhere for Many Decades', Criticises Rahul Gandhi (Watch Video).

Rao, who is popularly known as KCR, said in March that Kishor is working with him on bringing a 'parivartan' (change) in the entire country. Both were working together in Telangana also. Rao had described Kishor as his best friend for the last seven-eight years and praised the latter for his commitment to a cause.

Rao has been working to bring together various non-BJP parties together against the saffron party's alleged anti-people policies and to usher in a "qualitative change" in the country.

Describing Kishor as a brand with proven credentials, Congress general secretary Tariq Anwar on Thursday last said the poll strategist is willing to join the party without any preconditions and his induction would certainly help the party.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Anwar had said, wants to take senior leaders into confidence and seek their opinion on whether Kishor's entry into the party will be beneficial or not and then take a decision on the much speculated matter.

Kishor, who has planned the electoral strategies of various parties, including the Trinamool Congress, AAP and DMK, wants to come into the Congress and help it, Anwar had said.

