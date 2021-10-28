Panaji, October 28: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is not going anywhere for "many decades", political strategist Prashant Kishor has said in Goa. A video of Prashant Kishor making these remarks are going viral on Twitter. In the video, Kishor also criticised Congress lawmaker Rahul Gandhi. ""BJP is going to be the centre of Indian polity... whether they win, whether they lose, like it was for the first 40 years for Congress. BJP is going nowhere," Kishor opined. "That is where the problem lies with Rahul Gandhi probably. He thinks it's just a matter of time that people will throw him away. That's not happening," he added.

Watch : Prashant Kishor says, “But BJP is not going anywhere, they are going to be here for the next few decades." pic.twitter.com/kTKUMIAub3 — The Bite (@_TheBite) October 28, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)