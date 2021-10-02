New Delhi, October 2: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday appealed the youth to ensure their participation in the development of the country under 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', being organised across the nation to celebrate the 75th years of India's Independence.

Speaking from the Red Fort while flagging off a 29-day long all-India car rally 'Sudarshan Bharat Parikrama' of National Security Guard, Shah said it may be possible that the fortune of dying for the country is not in everyone's destiny but it is in their hands to live for the country for its progress. Also Read | NEET 2021 Phase 2 Registration Begins Online at neet.nta.nic.in; Know Details.

"From this platform, I want to tell every youth of the country that we all were born after getting independence...Freedom fighters sacrificed their lives for the freedom of the country and took the country to this point because it was necessary in their time," said the Minister, asking "but, can we live our whole life for the country?" Also Read | Election Commission Freezes Lok Janshakti Party Poll Symbol Till Dispute Between Chirag Paswan, Pashupati Paras Factions Is Settled.

Shah said there is no need to sacrifice anything. "Ensure your participation in the development of the country. Put yourself on the path of development of the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and start walking on it."

The Home Minister said PM Modi has set many goals in front of the country and the major one of them is 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' or self-reliant India. "If the youth, scientists, technocrats of the country are engaged, then all things are possible and what can happen in the world can happen in India too," he said. Besides 'Aatma Nirbhar Bharat' slogan, Shah said Prime Minister Modi has also raised 'Make in India' slogan.

"Why our India should not become the hub of manufacturing in the whole world? Our products with Made in India tag should go across the world, and we should connect our youth with this goal. All these goals are the means of patriotism," he said.

The Home Minister said that PM Modi has put many such goals in front of us, which also helps in fulfilling the dream of a self-reliant India and an opportunity to do something for the country.

The leader further said if all the 130 crore Indians take one resolution in this 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' occasion, it will help in the development of the country. Shah said there is a need to take just one small resolution, which could help in the development of the country. "If 130 crore people walk one step in one direction, then together we go 130 crore steps forward."

Explaining about the reason behind celebrating 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', Shah said the movement is to bring alive the immortal saga of freedom and awake the spirit of patriotism in the new generation and connect them with the development of the country.

The minister said that many such people made sacrifices for generations and many have given their whole lives, "then we got freedom". "Our aim is to spread awareness to every youth and every child about patriotism and inspire them to be involved in the development of the country with this spirit," Shah added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)