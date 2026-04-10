New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday expressed deep sorrow over the tragic boat accident in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh, which resulted in the loss of lives of several devotees.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in a post on X, said, "The accident that occurred in Vrindavan is extremely heartbreaking. May God grant peace to the souls of those devotees who lost their lives in this tragedy. The local administration is swiftly engaged in relief and rescue operations, and prompt medical facilities are being provided to the injured. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured: Union Home Minister @AmitShah."

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Following the tragic incident, the Ludhiana District Administration established dedicated control rooms at Ludhiana and Jagraon to streamline coordination following a boat accident in Vrindavan involving residents from the district.

Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain confirmed that special teams, including both civil and police officers, have already been sent to Vrindavan to work directly with local authorities in Uttar Pradesh and assist affected families.

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Regarding the unfortunate boat accident in Vrindavan (Uttar Pradesh), Deputy Commissioner Ludhiana Himanshu Jain has urged residents not to spread rumours or create panic, as District Administration Ludhiana, as well as the Punjab government, is already in touch with authorities in Vrindavan.

He stated that for the help of people, 24x7 dedicated helplines, numbers 01624223226 (SDM Jagraon office) and 01612403100 (Deputy Commissioner Office Ludhiana) have also been set up at Jagraon as well as District Headquarters Ludhiana.

He informed that as soon as the incident came to the notice of the District Administration, special teams comprising both civil and police officers have already been dispatched to Vrindavan for better coordination amongst the authorities.

He once again urged the people to remain together in this hour of crisis and not believe in any rumours.

At least 10 people died after a boat carrying over two dozen passengers collided with a pontoon bridge on the Yamuna River near Keshi Ghat in Mathura.

According to police, around 25 to 27 people were on board when the accident took place.

Mathura DIG Shailesh Kumar Pandey said the incident occurred in the afternoon, and rescue operations are still underway.

SP Rural Suresh Chandra Rawat said that 22 people have been rescued so far and were taken to the hospital.

Rawat said, "Thus far, twenty-two individuals have been rescued from the water. Those rescued were immediately transported to the hospital via ambulances and eight PRV (Police Response Vehicle) units. We are currently assessing the situation to determine how many individuals are safe and how many have tragically lost their lives..." (ANI)

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