The Supreme Court of India on Friday, April 10, deferred a decision on a 54-year-old man's divorce plea, suggesting that the petitioner offer a "reasonable" permanent alimony settlement rather than continuing a 16-year legal battle. A Bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta observed that the current monthly maintenance of INR 15,000 paid by the husband was minimal by modern standards, advising him to settle the matter or continue the status quo.

Alimony Negotiations and Maintenance Concerns

The court's observation came during a hearing challenging a High Court order that had previously rejected the man's petition for divorce. The petitioner, who earns INR 65,000 per month, argued that the monthly INR 15,000 maintenance he has been paying for 16 years is a significant financial burden. ‘Kindly Take This Issue Very, Very Seriously’: Supreme Court Warns States on Rising Child Trafficking, Says Situation May Go out of Control.

The Bench dismissed this financial concern, stating, "INR 15,000 is hardly anything these days". The Justices noted that if a substantial permanent alimony offer were made, the court might consider granting the divorce. "Shaanti se baitho, dete raho INR 15,000, khush raho" (Relax, keep paying INR 15,000, be happy), the court said.

Dispute Over Cruelty Grounds

The husband sought divorce on the grounds of cruelty, specifically citing his wife’s insistence on accompanying him to his various professional postings throughout their marriage. The Court questioned why this was considered problematic, to which the husband's counsel cited "temperamental issues" and noted that mediation efforts had failed repeatedly over the years. In contrast, the wife's counsel informed the Bench that she is not interested in a lump-sum settlement or permanent alimony. Instead, she expressed a desire to reconcile and live with her husband again. The couple has no children from the marriage, and the wife currently resides with her mother. Supreme Court Quashes Over 80 Cases To End ‘Matrimonial Battle of Mahabharata’ Between Couple, Orders Husband To Pay INR 5 Crore Alimony.

Context of Irretrievable Breakdown

Under Indian law, "irretrievable breakdown of marriage" is not a specific statutory ground for divorce under the Hindu Marriage Act, though the Supreme Court has the discretionary power to grant a decree under Article 142 to do "complete justice". However, the Court often remains hesitant to exercise this power if one party - typically the wife - strongly opposes the divorce and seeks reconciliation. The Bench has given both parties until April 27 to obtain instructions regarding a potential final settlement figure. If no agreement on permanent alimony is reached, the petitioner may be required to continue the monthly maintenance payments indefinitely without a formal decree of divorce.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 10, 2026 09:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).