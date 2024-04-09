New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended greetings on the occasion of the traditional New Year to people living in different states of the country, wishing them happiness and good health.

"Greetings to our sisters and brothers in Manipur on the occasion of Sajibu Cheiraoba. May this new year bring the blessings of prosperity, good health and happiness to all and empower the spirit of brotherhood," Shah posted on X.

Sajibu Cheiraoba is the lunar new year festival of the people who follow the Sanamahism religion of Manipur. While festive food, offerings and prayers are part of the festivities for the day, it is believed that the feast for the occasion is usually prepared by the men in the family, while women assist them in chopping and washing the ingredients.

Today also marks the Hindu New Year according to the Vikram Samwat calendar.

"Hearty greetings to all the countrymen on the Hindu New Year, Vikram Samvat 2081. I wish that this New Year brings happiness, prosperity and glory to the lives of all of you," Shah posted on X.

The Home Minister also extended his greeting on the occasion of Chaitra Navrati and prayed for health and prosperity for all.

"Jai Mata Di! Happy Chaitra Navratri. I pray to Shakti Swaroopa Maa Bhagwati for the health, wealth, prosperity and advancement of all," he wrote on X.

Celebrated during the spring season, Chaitra Navratri or Vasant Navratri is considered to be an important nine-day celebration for Hindus.

During the nine days of Chaitra Navaratri, it is believed that nine different avatars of the goddess are worshipped.

The nine-day festival, which is also known as Rama Navratri, ends on Rama Navami, Lord Ram's birthday. During Chaitra Navratri, people also fast and worship the goddess Durga. They also perform Ghatasthapana, the invocation of goddess Shakti, which is a significant ritual followed during the period. Navratri also celebrates calmness and peacefulness in the form of Maha Gauri Mata.

This year, Chaitra Navratri begins on April 9, 2024, and concludes on April 17, 2024.

Cheti Chand marks the beginning of the Sindhi New Year and the birth anniversary of Ishtadeva Uderolal, popularly known as Jhulelal, the Sindhi saint. Sindhis wear new elegant clothes and join the grand Jhulelal procession. The celebration is followed by a cultural programme and langarsaab.

Extending greetings of Cheti Chand, Shah posted, "Heartfelt greetings to all Sindhi sisters and brothers on the auspicious occasion of the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Jhulelal and the sacred festival of Chetichand. I pray to Bhagwan Jhulelal Ji, wishing the best health and prosperity for everyone."

Ugadi the traditional new year day is being celebrated in Andhra Pradesh today. Telugu new year day is observed on 'Chaitra Suddha Padyami' according to the lunar calendar. On this occasion, devotees throng temples to offer prayers.

Extending greetings on the occasion of Ugadi, the Home Minister said, "Happy Ugadi to Telugu brothers and sisters. This festival not only brings happiness and prosperity into everyone's lives but also strengthens bonds with each other. I pray that God blesses everyone."

"Happy New Year to all my brothers and sisters in Karnataka on the auspicious occasion of Ugadi. I pray to God that the inspiration and elegance of the festival be with you always on this occasion of joy. Happy Ugadi festival to all," Shah added.

Panchanga Sravanam' is the specialty of the Ugadi festival. Scholars of astrology calculate the astrological features in the new year, and read them for people, along with regular prayers.

The Home Minister further wished the people on the occasion of Gudi Padwa which is primarily celebrated by the people in Maharashtra and Goa.

"Happy Hindu New Year Vikram Samvat 2081 and Gudi Padwa to all! May this New Year bring you all new energy, hope, enthusiasm and success in life!" he posted on X.

Marking the beginning of the traditional new year, Gudi Padwa is primarily celebrated by the people in Maharashtra and Goa. The auspicious festival derives its name from two words -- 'gudi' which is the flag of Lord Brahma and 'padwa', which signifies the first day of the phase of the moon.

The occasion signals the onset of the warmer days and the spring season.

The festival is observed with colourful floor decorations, a special Gudhi flag garlanded with flowers, mango and neem leaves, and topped with upturned silver or copper vessels, street processions, dancing and festive foods like shrikhand puri.

Gudi Padwa coincides with the first day of the Chaitra Navratri and festivals like Sajibu Cheiraoba, Navreh, Cheti Chand and Ugadi that are celebrated in different parts of the country. (ANI)

