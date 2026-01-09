New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday inaugurated India's first National IED Data Management System (NIDMS), marking a significant step towards strengthening the country's counter-IED and internal security architecture.

Developed by the National Security Guard (NSG), the NIDMS is a secure national-level digital platform aimed at enabling the systematic collection, collation and dissemination of data related to Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).

Inaugurating the NIDMS platform virtually, Shah said the NIDMS will assist all state police forces and security agencies in the systematic collection, consolidation, and sharing of data related to improvised explosive devices.

He said the platform will play a crucial role in "supporting post-blast investigations and enhancing coordination among various security and law enforcement agencies across the country.

"The system has been developed as a unified repository of IED-related information, enabling State Police forces, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and other central agencies to access, analyse and share crucial data," Shah said.

This unified, data-driven approach is expected to help investigators identify patterns, track trends, and draw actionable insights from past incidents, thereby improving preparedness and response to IED threats.

At the event, NSG Director General Brighu Srinivasan said that over the past 11 months, the NSG worked in close coordination with other concerned agencies to develop the National IED Data Management System, describing it as a unique system in India.

According to officials, NIDMS will also facilitate better interagency cooperation by standardising data formats and investigative inputs, reducing duplication of effort and ensuring that vital information is available to all stakeholders involved in counterterrorism and counterinsurgency operations.

The platform is expected to strengthen forensic analysis, training modules and operational planning related to bomb disposal and blast investigations.

IEDs have been a major security challenge in several parts of the country, often used by terrorist and insurgent groups to target security forces and civilians.

By leveraging technology and data analytics, NIDMS aims to enhance national capacity to prevent such attacks and respond more effectively when incidents occur.

The inauguration of NIDMS underscores the government's emphasis on advanced digital solutions to bolster internal security. Officials said the platform would evolve over time, incorporating new datasets and analytical tools to address emerging security challenges and further strengthen India's counter-IED ecosystem. (ANI)

