Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 14 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday inaugurated the 'National Cyber Forensic Laboratory' (NCFL) at Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) campus in Hyderabad.

Shah will address a public meeting on the concluding day of the month-long 'Praja Sangrama Yatra' Phase-2 in Telangana in his day-long visit to the state on Saturday. The Home Minister will address "Praja Sangram Yatra" (Phase-2) in Telangana's Thukkuguda municipality in the Tukkuguda area.

The second phase of Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJPs) 'Praja Sangrama Yatra' began last month on the occasion of Dr BR Ambedkar Jayanthi.

The first phase of the 'yatra' was held for 36 days covering 19 Assembly constituencies in eight districts last year starting from Hyderabad and traversing Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Sircilla and Siddipet.

Through the 'yatra', the BJP has been projecting the party's strength in the state. The first phase of the yatra started in Hyderabad in August 2021.

State BJP leaders expect that the meeting will boost the morale of the party and gear up the cadre for the next year's Assembly elections. (ANI)

