Hyderabad, May 14 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday inaugurated the National Cyber Forensic Laboratory here, as he described cybercrime as one of the biggest challenges of this century.

The Modi government is establishing a modern cyber lab ecosystem across the nation which will help in increasing the conviction rate of cyber crimes, he said.

"Inaugurated the National Cyber Forensic Laboratory (E) in Hyderabad. Cybercrime is one of the biggest challenges to the 21st-century world. Modi govt is setting up a modern cyber lab ecosystem across the nation," he tweeted.

"This will help in increasing the conviction rate of cyber crimes," Shah added.

