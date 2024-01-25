New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday launched e-bus service in Jammu and distributed more than 1,000 appointment letters for Jammu and Kashmir Combined Examination-2024 and compassionate appointment through video conferencing from the national capital.

In his address, Shah said 100 fully air-conditioned e-buses have been dedicated to the people of Jammu.

He further said this project has started with the operation and maintenance of these buses for 12 years at a cost of Rs 561 crore.

Shah said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has spread environmental awareness throughout the world and the best steps in this direction have been taken.

He said the Modi government has implemented schemes for e-buses in the entire country and under the same measure, Jammu is getting 100 e-buses today. "Of these, 25 buses are 12 meters long and 75 buses are 9 meters long."

Shah added that a reliable, comfortable, economical and durable public transport facility for the people of Jammu has started from today.

"These buses will also ply from Jammu to Katra, Kathua, Udhampur and on the internal routes of Jammu. These buses will not only remove the commuting problems of the people in the coming days but will also be very useful from the environmental point of view," Shah said.

Home Minister said that today 209 successful candidates of the Jammu and Kashmir Combined Examination-2024 batch have also received their appointment letters. These include 96 officers of the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service, 63 officers of the Account Gazette Service and 50 officers of the Police Service.

The Minister said that from today a new beginning is being made in the lives of these officers and the thinking of these officers at this point in time will help in paving the way for their entire lives.

Shah said that due to the transparent system under PM Modi's regime, these officers have got these jobs based on merit.

He said that during Modi ji's tenure, jobs were provided not based on recommendation slip but on the basis of examination papers.

"Earlier it was impossible to get a job without political recommendation or corruption. Now Jammu and Kashmir is going through a phase of change and instead of terrorism, bomb blasts, firing, stone pelting and strikes, now studies, schools, colleges, various institutions, industries and infrastructure are being seen here."

Shah said that today 885 people have also received appointment letters under compassionate appointment.

He said that after the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A since August 2019, 34,440 vacancies have been filled out of which 24,000 have been filled by Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board, 3900 by Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission, 2637 by Jammu and Kashmir Police and 2436 by Jammu and Kashmir Bank.

Shah stressed that no scope for corruption has been left to fill these appointments.

In his address, the Home Minister exhorted all youth above 18 years of age to register their names in the electoral rolls and become part of the democratic process and strengthen democracy in India and Jammu and Kashmir.

After the Modi government was formed, Shah said elections were held in Jammu and Kashmir in 2018 in which 74 per cent voting took place, Block Development Council elections were held in October 2019 in which 98 per cent voting was recorded and 3,650 Sarpanches were elected in 4,483 constituencies.

In this way, the Modi government has allowed 35,000 Panches, Sarpanches and public representatives of local bodies to work in a democracy.

He said that now fresh delimitation is taking place here in which reservation arrangements are being made so that the deprived people will be able to get their rights.

Shah said that due to the efforts of Prime Minister Modi, a new era of peace and security has started in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

