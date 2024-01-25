Jaipur, January 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Jaipur on Thursday to meet French President Emmanuel Macron. Macron has already arrived in Jaipur and was visiting Amber Fort. Later, the two leaders will take part in a road show from Jantar Mantar to Hawa Mahal before holding a meeting at hotel Rambagh Palace in the evening. Modi was received by Governor Kalraj Mishra and Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma. French President Emmanuel Macron Arrives in Jaipur, To Attend Republic Day Parade 2024 as Chief Guest (Watch Video).

EAM Dr S Jaishankar and Rajasthan Deputy CM Diya Kumari also present

EAM Dr S Jaishankar and Rajasthan Deputy CM Diya Kumari are also present

