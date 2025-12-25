New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday paid tribute to Bharat Ratna Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya, the founder of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) and a renowned social reformer, on his birth anniversary.

In a post on 'X', Amit Shah said that Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya considered education a fundamental principle of social reform and inspired the youth to pursue modern education rooted in Indian cultural values by establishing Banaras Hindu University.

Also Read | From Carol Rounds to Chaos: Christmas Eve Clash Between Rival Youth Clubs Leaves Several Injured in Kerala's Alappuzha, Video Goes Viral.

The Union Home Minister said that Malaviya ji also made a significant contribution towards transforming the press into a powerful medium for nation-building. He added that Mahamana's lifelong commitment to the eradication of untouchability and his pro-farmer initiatives would always be remembered.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid homage to Bharat Ratna Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya on his birth anniversary.PM Modi stated that he remained dedicated throughout his life to the service of the motherland."

Also Read | Are You Getting Calls Claiming to Be From DoT or TRAI Warning of Mobile Number Suspension? PIB Fact Check Debunks Claim, Says Calls Not From Government Authorities.

He played an important role in awakening national consciousness along with social reform to break the chains of slavery. His unmatched contribution to the field of education in the country can never be forgotten", the Prime Minister said.

Born on December 25, 1861, in Allahabad (now Prayagraj) in Uttar Pradesh, Malviya played a key role in the Indian independence struggle against British rule and founded the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in 1916.

He is also remembered for his role in ending the Indian indenture system, especially in the Caribbean. Malaviya breathed his last on November 12, 1946, at the age of 84.

In 2014, he was posthumously conferred with Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian award. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)