New Delhi [India], December 7 (ANI): Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah paid tribute to the revered Pramukh Swami Maharaj on his birth anniversary, an official statement said on Sunday.

In a post on 'X', Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "On the birth anniversary of the revered Pramukh Swami Maharaj Ji, a symbol of simplicity, service, and compassion, I remember and pay my respects to him. The ambit of Swami Ji's thoughts and knowledge was so vast that every conversation with him provided new inspiration and energy".

"It has been my good fortune to have had the opportunity to meet him, converse with him, and spend time with him. Pramukh Swami Maharaj Ji worked to connect human society with faith and devotion to God. The mere remembrance of Pramukh Swami Maharaj Ji, who spread the teachings of Lord Swaminarayan Ji to every individual, fills the mind with peace and reverence."

Meanwhile, Amit Shah inaugurated a series of major civic, housing and public infrastructure projects across Ahmedabad on Sunday, marking a substantial push toward improving urban amenities in the city.

Shah began the day by inaugurating 350 newly built houses constructed under the Slum Rehabilitation Scheme of the Amdavad Municipal Corporation (AMC) as part of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel also joined him in the inauguration and welcomed him with a bouquet.

He said the initiative would provide long-awaited relief to families who had been living in difficult conditions and reaffirmed the government's commitment to expanding affordable housing.

In another significant boost to the housing sector, the Home Minister inaugurated 861 EWS houses developed by the AMC in the Thaltej ward under the same central scheme. The projects, aimed at supporting economically weaker families, are expected to contribute to more inclusive urban development.

Shah also opened several newly created public spaces and recreational facilities. These included a newly constructed Open Party Plot and the revamped Vastrapur Lake, where he planted a sapling after the inauguration. Officials said the redevelopment of the lake would enhance the city's ecological balance while offering improved leisure space for residents.

During his visit, Shah inspected the newly constructed gymnasium and library, both intended to strengthen community-centric facilities and promote healthier lifestyles.

Further expanding green infrastructure, Shah inaugurated the Oxygen Park, developed under a PPP model, at Electrotherm Garden in South Bopal. The park is designed to increase green cover and improve air quality in the rapidly growing urban area.

Shah ended his engagements by laying the foundation stone of a Mini Sports Complex in the city. The facility aims to provide improved sports infrastructure and encourage greater youth participation. (ANI)

