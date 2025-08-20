New Delhi [India], August 20 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday introduced three bills in Lok Sabha, including a Constitution Amendment bill, which seeks to remove the Prime Minister or Chief Ministers who are facing allegations of corruption or serious offences and have been detained for 30 consecutive days.

Shah introduced the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025, to further amend the Constitution of India and the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025, apart from the bill to amend the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019.

The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill 2025 seeks to amend section 54 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, to provide a legal framework for the removal of the Chief Minister or a Minister in case of arrest or detention in custody on account of serious criminal charges.

It said that a Minister, who is facing allegation of serious criminal offences, arrested and detained in custody, may thwart or hinder the canons of constitutional morality and principles of good governance and eventually diminish the constitutional trust reposed by people in him.

However, there is no provision under the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 (34 of 2019) for removal of the Chief Minister or a Minister who is arrested and detained in custody on account of serious criminal charges.

Section (5A) is sought to be inserted in the bill. As per section (5A) a minister, who for any period of thirty consecutive days during holding the office as such, is arrested and detained in custody, on allegation of committing an offence under any law for the time being in force, which is punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to five years or more, shall be removed from his office, by the Lieutenant Governor on the advice of the Chief Minister to be tendered by the thirty-first day, after being taken in such custody.

The bill provides that if the advice of the Chief Minister for the removal of such Minister is not tendered to the Lieutenant Governor by the thirty-first day, he shall cease to be a Minister, with effect from the day falling thereafter.

The amendment also provides that in case of the Chief Minister, who for any period of thirty consecutive days during holding the office as such, is arrested and detained in custody, on allegation of committing an offence under any law for the time being in force, which is punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to five years or more, shall tender his resignation by the thirty-first day after such arrest and detention, and if he does not tender his resignation, he shall cease to be the Chief Minister, with effect from the day falling thereafter.

It also provides that nothing in this sub-section shall prevent such Chief Minister or Minister from being subsequently appointed as the Chief Minister or a Minister, by the Lieutenant Governor, on his release from custody, as per sub-section (1). (ANI)

