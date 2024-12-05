New Delhi, December 5: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will embark on a three-day visit to Chhattisgarh from December 14, during which he will chair a high-level security review meeting. In his visit from December 14-16, Shah will chair the high-level security review meeting in the state's capital in Raipur, focusing on the region's security situation and related developments.

As part of his itinerary, the minister will also present the prestigious President's Police Colors to the Chhattisgarh Police. The Home Minister will also travel to Jagdalpur, where he will interact with surrendered Maoists, residents, and intellectuals. Additionally, Shah will attend the closing ceremony of the Bastar Olympics.

The Home Minister will pay tribute to martyrs in Jagdalpur and meet families of victims affected by Left-Wing Extremism. He is also scheduled to visit security camps, oversee ongoing developmental works, and share a meal with security force personnel stationed in the region.

This visit underscores the government's commitment to addressing security challenges and fostering development in Chhattisgarh. Earlier on Wednesday, CM Sai chaired a meeting of anti-naxal operations at Police Headquarters in Nava Raipur. He, along with and Deputy Chief Ministers Arun Sao and Vijay Sharma met Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Chhattisgarh CM reaffirmed the state's commitment to combating Naxalism, stating that security forces have been fighting strongly against the menace since his government took power.

Highlighting the progress made in establishing peace in the Bastar region, Sai said, "The whole country knows that since we came to power, our security forces are fighting strongly against Naxalism...We are succeeding in establishing peace in Bastar, review meetings are held from time to time regarding this."

