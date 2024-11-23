Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday, November 23, expressed his gratitude to the people of Maharashtra for giving BJP a "historic mandate" in the state assembly elections 2024. "Kudos to the people of Maharashtra for this historic mandate. The birthplace of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and freedom fighter Savarkar Ji, along with development, culture and by giving such a huge majority to the Grand Alliance which holds the nation supreme, it has served to shut up the shop of those who would pretend to be the fake well-wishers of the Constitution based on confusion and falsehood. This victory is the victory of every Maharashtrian," Amit Shah posted on X in Marathi. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to secure Mahayuti a historic win in the Maharashtra Assembly Elections. The BJP alone is leading on around 133 of the 288 seats, while its alliance MahaYuti is expected to win over 200 seats, comfortably crossing the majority mark in the Maharashtra Assembly. Maharashtra Assembly Elections Results 2024 Live News Updates: MahaYuti Looks Set To Form Government, Race for CM Post Begins.

Amit Shah Thanks People of Maharashtra After Thumping Victory

जय महाराष्ट्र इस ऐतिहासिक जनादेश के लिए महाराष्ट्र की जनता का कोटि-कोटि वंदन। छत्रपति शिवाजी महाराज, बाबासाहेब आंबेडकर जी, ज्योतिबा फुले जी और वीर सावरकर जी की पुण्यभूमि महाराष्ट्र ने विकास के साथ-साथ संस्कृति और राष्ट्र को सर्वोपरि रखने वाले महायुति गठबंधन को इतना प्रचंड… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 23, 2024

