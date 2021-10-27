Dehradun, Oct 27 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Uttarakhand on October 30 to launch the BJP's election campaign in the poll-bound state at a rally here.

A meeting was held at the BJP state headquarters here on Wednesday to review the preparations for the Shah's rally.

State BJP general secretary Kuldeep Kumar said Shah will address a public meeting at the Bannu School ground here to launch the party's poll campaign.

The Assembly polls in Uttarakhand are due early next year.

