New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) Home Minister Amit Shah will make a detailed statement in Lok Sabha on Monday on the Nagaland firing incident in which 14 civilians were killed during an anti-insurgency operation by security forces.

As soon as the House met for the day, Opposition members, including Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Trinamool Congress leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay raised the issue.

Also Read | Moto G31 To Go on Sale Today in India, Check Offers Here.

In response, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said the home minister will make a detailed statement on the issue in the House on Monday.

Speaker Om Birla said the home minister has given him in writing that he will make a statement on the incident in the House.

Also Read | Sony PS5 Pre-Order To Begin Today in India at 12 Noon.

Earlier, sources had said Shah may first make the statement in Lok Sabha and then in Rajya Sabha.

On Sunday, the Army expressed deep regret over the incident and ordered a Court of Inquiry.

According to the police in Nagaland's capital Kohima, it was investigating whether the incident was a case of mistaken identity.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)