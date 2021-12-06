Moto G31 smartphone is all set to go on the first sale today in India. The budget device was launched in India last week at Rs 12,999 for the 4GB + 64GB model and Rs 14,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant. The sale will commence at 12 noon via Flipkart. Sale offers include flat Rs 100 off on the first Flipkart Pay Later order of Rs 500 and above, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, 10 percent instant discount on Canara Bank credit and debit cards and more. Moto G31 With 50MP Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched in India at Rs 12,999.

Moto G31 sports a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED punch-hole display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. It comes powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

Moto G31 (Photo Credits: Motorola)

#GoDazzle with #motog31! It comes with 4 GB RAM | 64 GB ROM and 6GB RAM | 128GB ROM, so you get plenty of space for photos, movies, songs, & more! Bring home your #motog31 at ₹12,999 or ₹14,999, as it launches tomorrow, 12PM on @Flipkart. #gomotog https://t.co/YpCGqqcKbG pic.twitter.com/SNG686d9O5 — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) December 5, 2021

For photography, the device comes equipped with a triple rear camera system comprising a 50MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro snapper. At the front, there is a 13MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

Moto G31 (Photo Credits: 91Mobiles)

The handset comes packed with a 5,000mAh battery with 20W TurboPower fast charging support. Connectivity options include a USB Type-C port, GPS, GLONASS, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth version 5 and a 3.5mm audio jack. It runs on the Android 11 operating system.

