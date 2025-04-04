K Annamalai on Friday announced that he is stepping down as the Tamil Nadu BJP President and clarified that he is not in the race to lead the party again. Speaking in Coimbatore, Annamalai emphasised that the next state BJP chief will be chosen unanimously. His exit follows reports of the AIADMK showing interest in rejoining the NDA ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Sources suggest AIADMK set a key condition for re-entry: the BJP must replace Annamalai as its state chief. A recent meeting between AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi has further fueled speculation of a renewed alliance, possibly paving the way for a united opposition against the DMK. ‘One Nation, One Election’ a Step in Democratic Reform Not Imposition, Says Tamil Nadu BJP Chief K Annamalai.

Annamalai Resigns as Tamil Nadu BJP Chief

Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu: State BJP chief K Annamalai says, "There is no contest in Tamil Nadu BJP, we will select a leader unanimously. But I am not in the race. I am not in the BJP state leadership race." pic.twitter.com/7OjdbOoTWR — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2025

