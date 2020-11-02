Amravati (Maha), Nov 2 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Amravati in Maharashtra increased by 14 to reach 16,363 on Monday, while 57 people recovered during the day, the second consecutive one in which there were no deaths from the infection, an official said.

He said 15,414 people have been discharged so far, leaving the district with a recovery rate of 94.20 per cent.

Also Read | Assam: 5 Members of ‘Debt-Ridden’ Family Commit Suicide in Kokrajhar District.

Amravati has 585 active cases now, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)