Amritsar (Punjab) [India], June 15 (ANI): The Amritsar police arrested Akashdeep Singh, who is a known criminal and a member of the Billa Arjan Manga gang, as per the police officials.

SP Detective of Amritsar Rural Police, Aditya S Warrier, informed that on Saturday, the police learnt that the criminals had hidden a pistol at the spot. As soon as they went to recover the pistol, Akashdeep fired at the police officials. In the retaliatory fire from the police, Akashdeep was injured along with some police personnel.

"Akashdeep Singh was involved in a firing incident at a shop...Akashdeep Singh is a part of the Billa Arjan Manga gang. This morning we learned that they have hidden a pistol at this spot...While recovering the pistol, Akashdeep Singh fired at the police. In retaliation, he was also injured...Police personnel have also received injuries...Akashdeep Singh is a known criminal and he has been involved in various cases of extortion...We have recovered the pistol", SP Detective, Amritsar Rural Police, Aditya S Warrier told ANI.

Earlier, in two separate incidents on Sunday, the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of Punjab, in a joint operation with Muktsar Police, arrested three wanted fugitive criminals after AGTF arrested an associate of a gangstar in the state.

Forces recovered weapons and drugs from the possession of the fugitives.The accused have been identified as Gaurav Kumar (also known as Billa), Vikasdeep Singh, and Lovepreet Singh.

All three were wanted in multiple criminal cases, including serious offences under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act.

"Accused Gaurav was a fugitive in a case registered at Malout police station, while the other two were wanted in a case registered at Sri Muktsar Sahib police station," Punjab Director General of Police (DGP), Gaurav Yadav, shared the information in an X post on Sunday.

The police also recovered 174 gm heroin, two pistols (.32 bore), and 10 live cartridges.Preliminary investigation revealed that the trio was planning "to eliminate a rival." (ANI)

