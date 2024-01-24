New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI): Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday inaugurated the year-long pan India campaign 'Hamara Samvidhan Hamara Samman' to commemorate the 75th Year of India as Republic, saying that the Amrti Kaal has been utilised to remember those who have made all Indians proud.

The campaign aims to reaffirm the nation's collective commitment to the principles enshrined in the Constitution of India and celebrate the shared values that bind our nation.

Also Read | Mamata Banerjee Accident: West Bengal CM Suffers Injury After Her Car Halts Suddenly To Avoid Collision With Vehicle.

"Prakaram Diwas was celebrated yesterday. While it took us so long to remember the contribution of Netaji, it is heartening to note that over the past decade, justice has been done to Netaji in various ways," the Vice President said in his address at a Law Ministry event pertaining to the campaign.

"We have rediscovered our Bharat and are remembering our forgotten heroes," VP Dhanlhar added.

Also Read | Bharat Bandh on February 16: Farmer Groups To Observe Bandh Over Non-Implementation of MSP for Crops, Says Rakesh Tikait.

He added that BR Ambedkar's rise to being the architect of the Constitution wasn't easy.

"He was awarded Bharat Ratna much later. And, today, another son of Bihar (Karpoori Thakur) has been announced as the recipient of the country's highest honour posthumously. The 'Amrti Kaal' has seen us commemorate those who made us proud," the Vice President said.

Dhankhar affirmed further that India is currently the fifth-largest global economy, surpassing the United Kingdom, and is poised to be the third-largest economy soon.

"The entire world looks up to us today. The Covid-19 pandemic affected the whole world but ours was the only country that not only fought it successfully but also extended help to other countries to save precious civilian lives," the Vice President added

"However, one also must be mindful that our Constitution survived many assaults and dark chapters when human rights were abolished and women, men and children were put behind bars. I am referring to the period of Emergency. Our country and people will realise their true potential only when all three pillars of our democracy--Legislature, Executive and the Judiciary--work effectively at their full capacities," the Vice President added.

"There could be issues impeding the coordination between these salient pillars of our Republic but these should be resolved internally as opposed to being brought into the public domain," he added.

Also attending the event, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said the main aim of the campaign was to provide justice to the ones deprived of it or ignored.

On former Bihar chief minister and a champion of social justice, Karpoori Thakur, being named as the posthumous recipient of the Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian honour, the Law Minister said, "The decision to confer the Bharat Ratna (posthumously) on Karpoori Thakur is an illustration of reaching to the ones who were left out. Why is it that our country is marking rapid strides in an ambience of peace and harmony? The one and the only reason is our Constitution," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)