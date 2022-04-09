Aligarh, Apr 9 (PTI) The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on Saturday approved the proposal of adopting the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for undergraduate courses for the current academic session, university sources said.

The decision was taken after AMU's Academic Council discussed the letter sent by the UGC to the university earlier this month in which it had sought to allay certain concerns raised by the varsity regarding any likely erosion of the institution's autonomy because of the CUET.

The UGC in its communication had assured the AMU that while it will use the test score of CUET, its provisions for admissions including internal reservation, vice chancellor's nomination to various categories and admissions to students of bridge course and madrasas will remain unaffected, a varsity spokesman said.

The university will hold its own counselling session and it will conduct its admission test for Class 12, BTech, postgraduate courses, diploma courses and all other courses not covered in CUET, he said.

According to the recommendations of a committee approved by the Academic Council, the university will conduct its own counseling, as has been done in the past.

Candidates of the madrasas/institutions recognised by the AMU as per procedure will also be eligible to take admission on the basis of CUET score if they fulfill laid down eligibility conditions in the Guide to Admission of the university, said the recommendations.

Besides, students who have graduated from the AMU bridge course (CEPECAMI) will be eligible to take admission on the basis of CUET score if they fulfill the laid down eligibility conditions of the varsity.

The internal quota and all nomination quotas (scheduled caste/scheduled tribe, backward class, children of the university employees, children of alumni, children of central government employees will remain intact.

The meeting was presided over by the vice chancellor and attended by the registrar, controller of examinations, deans of faculties, principal of colleges, chairmen/chairpersons of departments, directors of centres and other Academic Council members, the sources said.

