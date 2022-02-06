New Delhi [India], February 6 (ANI): Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi on Sunday mourned the demise of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar and said that an era has ended.

"I am shocked to hear that the melodious voice of "swar kokila" (golden nightingale) Lataji is silent today. An era has ended. Heart touching voice, songs of patriotism and the struggling life of Lata didi will always be an inspiration for generations. Tribute to her in his last journey," Sonia Gandhi said.

Mangeshkar was an Indian playback singer and occasional music composer and was popularly known as "Nightingale of India" for her melodious voice.

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday at the age of 92 years. The megastar had been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia.

Though having recovered from COVID, the singer was put on ventilator support after her condition worsened on Saturday.

Last rites with full State honours of the legendary singers will be performed on Sunday at 6:30 pm at Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

The mortal remains of the singer will be taken from the hospital at 12.30 to her home Prabhu Kunj. Her mortal remains will be there till 3 pm.

The Central Government had also announced that two-day national mourning to be observed in memory of Lata Mangeshkar.

Born on September 28, 1929, she began her career in the year 1942 at the age of 13. In a career spanning over seven decades, the melody queen recorded songs for over a thousand Hindi films. She had sung songs in over thirty-six regional Indian languages and foreign languages.

In 2001, in recognition of her contributions to the nation, she was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour and is only the second vocalist, after MS Subbulakshmi, to receive this honour.

She's also the recipient of three National Film Awards among many other honours she received during the span of her career. 'Aye Mere Vatan Ke Logon', 'Babul Pyare', Lag Ja Gale Se Phir' among others are some of her iconic songs.

Mangeshkar is survived by four younger siblings- Asha Bhosle, Hridaynath Mangeshkar, Usha Mangeshkar and Meena Mangeshkar. (ANI)

