Delhi, February 6: The ICSE, ISC result 2022 date and time have been announced. CISCE will release the Class 10 ICSE result 2022 and the Class 12 ISC result 2022 on February 7, at 10 am. Students will be able to awaited board exam results on cisce.org.

The result is for students who appeared in the ICSE semester 1 and the ISC semester 1 exam held in December 2021. Since the 2021-22 academic year, both the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE, and the Central Board of Secondary examination, CBSE, had decided to conduct the board exams in two parts the first term in November-December and the second term in March-April. JKPSC PO Main Admit Cards 2021 Released At jkpsc.nic.in; Here Are Steps To Download Hall Tickets

Students will be able to check the Class 10 ICSE result 2022 and the Class 12 ISC result 2022 both online and through SMS.

The results would be available to the schools online and only then would students be able to check them from their respective schools. IIT JAM Admit Card 2022 Released By Indian Institute Of Technology At jam.iitr.ac.in; Here Are Steps To Download The Hall Ticket

No hard copy of the result would be provided. Students can download and printout a copy for future reference.

ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Results: How To Download

1. Visit the official websites results.cisce.org and cisce.org .

2. Click on the result link.

3. Select your class.

4. On the login window, enter your unique ID, index number and other required information.

5. The ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Results will be displayed on the screen.

6. Download the result and take a print out for future references.

For receiving the ICSE results through SMS:

Type: ICSE(space)1234567(Seven Digit Unique ID)

For ISC results, type ISC(space)1234567(Seven Digit Unique ID

And send the message to 09248082883.

The Council has made provision for the candidates to apply for rechecking of results. Students can apply through cisce.org . Recheck charges will be Rs 1,000 per paper or per subject. The window will be available from February 7 to 10.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 06, 2022 12:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).