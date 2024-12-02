New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) Hyderabad-based Ananth Technologies Limited has become the first private company selected to build, launch and operate a geostationary communication satellite in the country.

India's space regulator IN-SPACe made the announcement on Monday that grants access to the country's orbital resources, marking a significant milestone in advancing private sector participation in the space sector.

Also Read | Farmers’ ‘Delhi Chalo’ March on Land Compensation Stopped at Noida-Delhi Border, Protesters Give 7-Day Ultimatum.

ATL will undertake the end-to-end management of the project, which includes the development, launch, and operation of a multi-beam high-throughput Ka-band communication satellite, the Indian National Space Promotion and Centre (INSPACe) said in a statement.

It said ATL's responsibilities also include frequency coordination with satellite operators, managing filings with ITU, and ensuring compliance with due diligence and notification processes.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi, His Cabinet Colleagues Watch 'Sabarmati Report' in Parliament, Commends Makers of Film for Their Effort (See Pics).

"This announcement is a transformative step for the Indian space sector. This will make Ananth Technologies Limited, the first private Indian satellite operator to provide state-of-art GSO (geosynchronous orbit) communication satellite services to the country," Pawan Kumar Goenka, Chairman, INSPACe said.

He said with the support from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), this effort establishes a new benchmark for private sector participation in generating SATCOM (satellite communications) capacity through indigenous satellites. It is a significant step toward achieving 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' in satellite communication.

The allocation of orbital resources requires adherence to both national and international regulations, including frequency coordination with other satellite networks and compliance with the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) processes.

IN-SPACe had earlier formulated and released the Norms, Guidelines, and Procedures (NGP) for the implementation of the Indian Space Policy 2023.

This framework provides guidelines for granting access to available Indian Orbital Resources to Indian entities. The Announcement of Opportunity was released on July 30, with the bid submission closing on October 21.

Ananth Technologies Limited (ATL) said, "We appreciate IN-SPACe's initiative and efforts in enabling the Indian private potential satellite operators through this Announcement of Opportunity.

"This orbital resource shall help ATL to position itself as the first private Indian communication satellite operator. ATL shall bring in a state-of-the-art communication satellite building capability in India and have it launched from India," it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)