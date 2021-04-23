Port Blair, Apr 23 (PTI) Andaman and Nicobar Islands COVID-19 tally surged to 5,527 as 37 more people tested positive for the infection while one new fatality pushed the death toll in the union territory to 65, a health department official said on Friday.

Twenty-eight new COVID-19 cases were detected during contact tracing while nine were airport arrivals, the official said.

The archipelago now has 153 active COVID-19 cases with 147 patients in South Andaman district and six in North and Middle Andaman district. The Nicobar district has no active COVID-19 case at present, he said.

Thirty-three more people have been cured of the disease, taking the total number of COVID-19 recoveries in the union territory to 5,309.

The administration has so far tested over 3,58,903 samples for COVID-19. The test positivity rate is 1.54 per cent, he said.

More than 85,000 people have been vaccinated in the union territory so far, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)