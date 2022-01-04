New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia here on Monday and requested him to support the development of Bhogapuram Greenfield International Airport.

In this regard, the Chief Minister elaborated that the construction of Greenfield Airport at Bhogapuram would help in the development of Visakhapatnam and its surrounding areas, as this is one of the important projects in the State.

Also Read | Maharashtra Reports 12,160 COVID-19 Cases, Including 68 Omicron Infections In A Day.

The Andhra Pradesh CMO, in its official release, said that the Chief Minister reminded that the Centre had promised to provide aid for the development of Andhra Pradesh in all sectors, including aviation, for a period of ten years during the State bifurcation in 2014 with both financial assistance and securing permissions.

He stated that the airport is being built at Bhogapuram, as there is no possibility for expanding the current airport in Visakhapatnam, which is adjacent to Eastern Naval Base. The Chief Minister urged Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to extend support for completing the airport in the next three years.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccination for Children: Over 1.5 Lakh Teenagers Aged 15-18 Years Administered Vaccine Doses in Uttar Pradesh.

On this occasion, he lauded the efforts of the Aviation Minister and the special initiatives taken for the development of the aviation sector in the country. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)